In the discussion, Manivannan took stock of the flood situation of Dhemaji district. The Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji, Roshni Aparanji Korati informed the Joint Secretary about the effective and expeditious measures taken by the Dhemaji district administration to reach out to the flood-affected people in the district.

The Joint Secretary, in the discourse, instructed the Dhemaji DC to take all possible measures for the help and rescue of the flood-affected people. He directed the Circle Officers in the district to take necessary steps so that every flood-hit family in the district is provided relief material. He also directed the PWD officials and DRDA authority of the district to take steps for repairing the bridges and roads damaged by flood in the district. In this matter, he specially, stressed on rapid repairing of the Tengagara Bridge. He also instructed the authorities to construct bamboo bridges at some places if necessary to restore the communication at an early date.

The State Secretary of the concerned department, further directed the Health Department of the district to take appropriate steps for preventing diseases from spreading in the flood-affected areas by holding medical camps. He also stressed that farmers in the flood-affected areas should be provided quality seeds for cultivation.

Foundation stone laid: Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned for construction of a two-classroom building of Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketon, Machkhowa in Dhemaji from the MLA’s Constituency Development Fund, Dhemaji. Dr Ranoj Pegu, MLA, Dhemaji LAC, laid the foundation stone of the niketon building recently amidst a large gathering. At the same time, he also laid the foundation of the permanent gate of the niketon to be constructed with the donation offered by Hem Chandra Dutta, president, managing committee of the institution.

Later, a meeting was also held in the niketon on the occasion. The meeting chaired by retired teacher Ambeswar Dutta Phukan was initiated by Dilip Dutta, senior acharya of the niketon.

Addressing the meeting, MLA Pegu gave importance in imparting quality education in the schools. He also lauded the excellent results done by the niketon in the bygone years and called upon the people to extend helpful hands for its development.

The meeting was also addressed by advocate Jugal Buragohain, lecturer Dulal Dutta and the headmaster of Machkhowa Town High School, Gobin Dutta. Tulumoni Boruah, Pradhan acharya of the niketon thanked the MLA in the meeting for his favour of granting an amount of Rs 10 lakh to the institution while Hem Chandra Dutta offered the vote of thanks. It may be mentioned here that retired teacher Ambeswar Dutta Phukan promised in the meeting that he would pay Rs 200 per month to the niketon from his pension for its development.