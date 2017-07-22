Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 21 - In accordance with the directives of the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department at Dispur, the district administration of Biswanath constituted two rescue teams, namely rescue team of Biswanath and Gohpur areas recently to launch Operation Muskan-III.
It is a joint operation by officers from the district administration, Labour Department, Education,Health, Police, Social Welfare, Child Protection Unit, GP members and NGOs. The operation will be on for the entire month and is a rehabilitation and rescue operation for missing children.
Rescue and awareness operations were first conducted on July 5 by the Biswanath team at Biswanath Railway Station and the town areas. Again on July 7, rescue and awareness programmes were carried out by the Gohpur team in Gohpur town, Hawajan and Gahigaon. On that day, three children were rescued and then safely returned to their parents.
On July 12, rescue and rehabilitation was done by the Biswanath team at Borgang, Bedeti, Gingia and Behali tea gardens. On that day, the team rescued four children who were subsequently returned to their parents and respective guardians.