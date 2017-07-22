It is a joint operation by officers from the district administration, Labour Department, Education,Health, Police, Social Welfare, Child Protection Unit, GP members and NGOs. The operation will be on for the entire month and is a rehabilitation and rescue operation for missing children.

Rescue and awareness operations were first conducted on July 5 by the Biswanath team at Biswanath Railway Station and the town areas. Again on July 7, rescue and awareness programmes were carried out by the Gohpur team in Gohpur town, Hawajan and Gahigaon. On that day, three children were rescued and then safely returned to their parents.

On July 12, rescue and rehabilitation was done by the Biswanath team at Borgang, Bedeti, Gingia and Behali tea gardens. On that day, the team rescued four children who were subsequently returned to their parents and respective guardians.