The Diphu Town Committee has lately turned a large portion of a reserve forest into a garbage dump and dumps several tons of waste every day. The forest land is full of vegetation and is enclosed by several tribal villages. A considerable number of wildlife is also present in that patch of forest as the jungle is a contagious part of the Dhansiri Reserve Forest and is under the jurisdiction of the Central Range Diphu.

Diphu Town Committee fashioned open-air garbage dump has not only polluted the whole neighbourhood but has posed a major threat to both human and animal life. On top of dumping filth and garbage, the DTC sometimes burns the dumped waste. The horrendous and dreadful stink produced by the blazing garbage turns the whole area into a living hell. During monsoons, filthy water drains out from the garbage dump and seeps into the natural water bodies like hilly streams close to the area. The contaminated water has also badly affected the cultivable lands of the nearby villages.

“The rural community has to breathe in the stink of the refuse of the people of Diphu town. We are humans like them and we have the same health issues by inhaling the foul-smelling stench and the smoke of the burned filth many of us have developed respiratory ailment. If the dump is not shifted from here, soon other environment-related problems will crop up” a villager told this correspondent.