The statue of the martyr of the Assam Movement was constructed by his two brothers, Rakesh Sarma and Pradip Sarma with the fund provided by the government to the martyr’s family. It is the first instance of construction of a statue of a martyr of the Assam Movement by his family members.

Unveiling the statue, Dr Bhattacharya saluted the family members for their noble effort. The AASU leader said that they won’t allow the sacrifices made by the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement to go in vain.

Terming the Assam Accord as a national commitment, he lamented the fact that even after 33 years of signing of the accord, its clauses have not been fulfilled. He called upon the Central as well as the State governments to safeguard the interests of indigenous peoples of the State.

The meeting presided over by Dr Pramathesh Bhattacharya, professor of Dibrugarh University was addressed, among others, by Dr Basanta Kumar Bhattacharya, former president of Nalbari Zila Sahitya Sabha, Sikhar Kumar Sarma of Cotton State University and Himan Barman, organising secretary of AASU.