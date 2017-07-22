



Addressing the gathering, Sonowal appealed to the farmers to make Assam the number 1 State in India through agricultural production. He assured the farmers that they would get the best prices of their produce and that every village would get one tractor each to cultivate in a scientific method.

Coming down heavily on corruption, Sonowal urged the gathering not to give a single paisa as bribe in any office and asserted his government’s commitment for a corruption-free administration from the Chief Minister’s office to panchayat office, from DGP’s office to OC level PS in the State.

Sonowal said that the Assam Government would spend Rs 33 crore for Chief Minister’s Samagra Gram Unnayan Yojana and reiterated its commitment to develop all the villages of Assam within five years. He said 10 crore saplings would be planted to make Assam a pollution-free State. He distributed power tillers, myadi patta land, Kisan Credit Cards, LPG connections under the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Yojana to the beneficiaries of Mahmora LAC.