College boys in ISL players draft



GUWAHATI, July 21 - Three college boys – Mumbai lad Umesh Perambra and Ajith Sivan and Akshay Joshy from Kerala have been drafted in the ISL Players Draft scheduled to be held on Sunday in Mumbai. The trio emerged from the inaugural Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) campus football championship. If luck is on their side – the trio could step into the league through the upcoming Indian Super League 2017-18 Indian Players Draft. The talented trio first caught the eye of AIFF scouts during RFYS championship finals in January and soon were invited for India U-23 selection camp for AFC Championship Qualifiers under Stephen Constantine in Mumbai, stated a release issued here.