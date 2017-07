Manipur occupied the top spot with 37 medals, including 17 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Assam managed a total of 30 medals which included 14 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze. Meghalaya was the third team winning 23 medals including 6 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Competition director and general secretary of Assam Rifle and Shooting Association (ARSA), Bhaba Kalita, expressed satisfaction over the State shooters’ performance.

Priyanku Jyoti Sharma bagged three gold medals in three events besides making a new North East record in the Free Pistol event. Neelut Prasad Boruah, Bishaya Singha, Arman Ali and Reshmi Thousen were the other new North East record makers in their respective events, stated a release.

Medal winners of Assam team: (50mtr Free Pistol Men) (NR) Priyanku Jyoti Sharma (gold), (50mtr Rifle Prone Men) (NR) Bikash Thapa (silver), (50mtr 3P Rifle Men) (NR) Jatin Saikia (gold), Bikash Thapa (silver), (50mtr Rifle Prone Women) (NR) Shanta Sharma (gold), (50mtr 3P Rifle Women) (NR) Shanta Sharma (silver), (50mtr Rifle Prone Men) (ISSF) Jutish Protim Konwar (silver), Debojit Gogoi (bronze), (50mtr Rifle Prone Women) (ISSF) Reshmi Thousen (silver), (50mtr 3P Rifle Women) (ISSF) Reshmi Thousen (gold), (25mtr Standard Pistol Men) (NR) Priyanku Jyoti Sharma (gold), Sanjib Gogoi (silver), Nayan Moni Gohain (bronze), (25mtr Centre Fire Pistol Men) (NR) Nayan Moni Gohain (silver), Sanjib Gogoi (bronze), (25mtr Centre Fire Pistol Men) (Handicapped) Arman Ali (gold), (25mtr Sports Pistol Women) (NR) Sangita Hasnu (gold), Ettu Bhuyan (silver), (25mtr Sports Pistol Women) (ISSF) Sapon Sandhya (gold), (10mtr Air Rifle Men) (ISSF) Neelut Prasad Boruah (gold), Ayush Mishra (bronze), (10mtr Air Rifle Jr Men) (NR) Soman Thapa (gold), (10mtr Air Rifle Women) (ISSF) Nisha Baishya (silver), 10mtr Air Pistol Men (NR) Rakesh Neog (silver), Jyotirmoy Kalita (bronze), (10mtr Air Pistol Men) (Handicapped) Arman Ali (gold), (10mtr Air Pistol Youth Men) Shreekant Kalwar (bronze), (10mtr Air Pistol Women) (NR) Irani Changmai (gold), (10mtr Air Pistol Men) (ISSF) Priyanku Jyoti Sharma (gold), (10mtr Air Pistol Women) (ISSF) Bishaya Singha (gold).