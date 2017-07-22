Sahil champion of champions



GUWAHATI, July 21 - Sahil Dey of Marias Public School became champion of champions in the Servo Challenge 6th Raktabh Dutta Choudhury Memorial North East School Chess Championship. The tournament was organised by the Mind Sports Foundation at the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay premises here. Top 10 players of three groups were presented cash award and trophies. In the closing function, Hrishikesh Goswami, press adviser of the Chief Minister was present as chief guest along with others and gave away the prizes. Prize winners are: (Queen group, boys) 1st-Nitish Das, 2nd-Maharnab Deka, 3rd-Debanga Kalita. (Girls) 1st-Prerona Deka. (Knight, boys) 1st-Manthan Dutta Kashyap, 2nd-Anurag Kalita, 3rd-Dhritiman Bez. (Girls) 1st- Rishita Sinha, 2nd-Adrija Sinha, 3rd-Medha Baruah. (Pawn) 1st-Pran Gobinda Parasar Kashyap, 2nd-Ashlekha Talukdar, 3rd-Nihad Islam Hazarika. (Pawn girls) Rikriti Raj, 2nd-Iskita Barman, 3rd-Baibhabi Baruah.