In the final played today, Sainik School trounced Modern School, Barakhamba Road 6-0. The tournament was hosted and organised by the Miles Bronson Residential School (MBRS), Borjhar. Col Rajesh Mishra, Commanding Officer, 3 Air Formation Signal Regiment attended the closing function as the chief guest. He extended his best complements to all the participating teams. The prizes were given away jointly by the chief guest and Dr NK Dutta, founder and Principal of MBRS.

Earlier in the semifinals Sainik School, Goalpara beat Assam Valley School, Balipara 3-0 while Modern School beat MBRS 1-0. In the play-off match for the third spot AVS edged past MBRS 5-4 in tie breaker.

Individual prize winners: Best disciplined team: Miles Bronson Residential School; Highest scorer: Arun Sonar, Sainik School, Goalpara; Best goalkeeper: Adish Sharma, Scindia School, Gwalior; Best defender: Gourav Sarkar, MBRS, Guwahati; Best player: Priyam Rana, Modern School, Barakhamba Road.