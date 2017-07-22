Around 1500 competitors will participate in this event along with hundreds of officials. To organise the championship smoothly, a strong organising committee was formed with Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia as president, Dr Achyut Borthakur as working president, Birinchi Saikia as secretary, Pulak Chetia and Jugal Kishor Baruah as joint secretary and Bharnab Moran as treasurer.

U-17 chess tourney: Brahmaputra Sports Coaching Centre, Borhapjan will organise the 1st North-East U-17 Prize-money Chess Tournament at Chah Janajati High School, Borhapjan from July 27 to 30.

The tournament has been recognised by the All Assam Chess Association and Tinsukia District Chess Association. The tournament carries a total prize money of Rs 1 lakh.