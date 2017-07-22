

Winners (from left) Riddhi Khandelwal (Gujarat, Girls U-12), Ishika Chakma (Assam, Girls U-14), Bhushan Haobam (Manipur, Boys U-12), Aayush P Bhat (Karnataka, Boys U-14) pose for photographs with their trophies in Guwahati, on Friday. – AT photo Winners (from left) Riddhi Khandelwal (Gujarat, Girls U-12), Ishika Chakma (Assam, Girls U-14), Bhushan Haobam (Manipur, Boys U-12), Aayush P Bhat (Karnataka, Boys U-14) pose for photographs with their trophies in Guwahati, on Friday. – AT photo

On the final day of the championship at the All Assam Tennis Association complex here today, Ishika bagged the girls U-14 singles and doubles titles while Bhushan bagged the boys U-12 singles and U-14 doubles titles.

In the girls U-14 final, Ishika Chakma defeated her State mate Kristi Boro in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 while in the doubles, pairing with Kristi the duo defeated Siddhi Khandelwal and Hetvee Chaudhary of Gujarat 6-4, 6-3. Bhushan Haobam won the boys U-12 singles title defeating Arunava Majumdar of West Bengal 6-1, 6-2 while in the U-14 doubles final Bhushan and Rahul Pamei, also of Manipur beat Krish Waghani of Maharashtra and Hasith Srujan of Andhra Pradesh 6-1, 2-6, (12 -10).

In the closing function, trophies and certificates were distributed by AATA officials Ankush Dutta, Diganta Jyoti Gogoi and Swapnil Borthakur.

Final results: (Boys U-12) Bhushan Haobam (MN) bt 2nd seed Arunava Majumdar (WB) 6-1, 6-2 (Upset). (Boys U-14) 6th seed Aayush P Bhatt (KA) bt top seed Kritanta Sarma (AS) 7-6(4), 6-1. (Girls U-12) Top seed Siddhi Khandelwal (GJ) bt 2nd seed Pari Singh (MH) 0-6, 6-4, 6-4. (Girls U-14) 6th seed Ishika Chakma (AS) bt 3rd seed Kristi Boro (AS) 6-0, 6-0 (Upset). (Boys doubles U-12) Mustafa Murtaja Raja (KA)/Atdeep Satish Nair (KA) bt Harsh Fogaat (DL)/Omaansh Choudhary (DL) 6-2, 4-6, (10-8). (Boys doubles U-14) Bhushan Haobam (MN)/Rahul Pamei (MN) bt Krish Waghani (MH)/Hasith Srujan (AP) 6-1, 2-6, (12-10). (Girls doubles U-12) Pari Singh (MH)/Khushi Sarma (MH) bt Ridhi Chaudhary Poka (TS)/Sweta Samanta (WB) 6-2, 7-5. (Girls doubles U-14) Kristi Boro (AS)/ Ishika Chakma (AS) bt Siddhi Khandelwal (GJ)/ Hetvee Chaudhary (GJ) 6-4, 6-3.