The two sides meet at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday night and were greeted by hordes of fans as they walked through the airport following their arrival in the city on Thursday ahead of their first training session.

While Lionel Messi received plenty of attention from the waiting fans at the airport, who sang his name as the squad walked towards their team bus, Neymar was also the subject of supporters’ attention.

The Spanish giants stepped out to train in the north American heat later on Thursday ahead of their clash with the Serie A outfit.

Neymar is said to be close to a £196million move away from Barca to PSG, with the French club willing to meet his astronomical buyout clause, but club president Josep Bartomeu insists he is not for sale.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “He is not on the market.”

Bartomeu continued: “He has a contract for the coming four years and, of course, we count on him. He’s part of our team. He’s part of this trident.

“These clauses are impossible to activate, if you want to comply with the financial fair play. If someone doesn’t want to comply, then of course it can be activated.”

The American fans were delighted to see Neymar as he emerged into the arrivals hall.

Luis Suarez also received attention from fans, but it was Neymar and Messi they were there to see.

After loading their own bags onto their tour bus and heading away from the airport, the Barca players were put to work as they prepared for Saturday’s game in East Rutherford.

They got the balls out at the Red Bull Training Facility in Whippany, with manager Ernesto Valverde having 26 players with him as he prepares for the first game of the pre-season, and his first as Barca manager.

Neymar was again with the Barcelona squad for training, putting aside talk regarding his future as he and his team-mates got to work.

As speculation of a potential move to Paris continues, PSG defender Thiago Silva believes his Brazil international team-mate will fit in well. – Agencies