Stating that the total revenue receipts have shown an estimated increase from Rs 9,950.15 crore to Rs 11,096.25 crore, the Finance Minister said, “Our government is making efforts for enhancing State’s revenue from various sectors.” Despite the sharp increase of 32 per cent in the salary component from previous financial year, the government is attaching high priority to restoring fiscal balance and creating the necessary fiscal space for capital expenditure, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister N Biren Singh gave a statement on the natural calamity that occurred in the State since cyclone Mora arrived here during May-end.

The State Assembly also observed one minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls who lost their lives in the worst flood in the State in last two decades.