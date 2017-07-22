Spl Correspondent
NEW DELHI, July 21 - Alleged insult of a Khasi lady at Delhi Golf Club is under inquiry, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in the Parliament.
Delhi Police has reported that a complaint regarding discrimination and insult of the Khasi woman at Delhi Golf Club was received by them and the matter is under enquiry.
“Measures taken by Delhi Police to ensure safety of the people, hailing from the Northeastern States, include Zero Tolerance Policy in respect of crime against the North East people, functioning of a Special Cell for the people to address the issues being faced by them”, the Minister said.