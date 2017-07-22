“So far, you people have seen one side of governance – Marxist rule. Give a chance to BJP to have a real taste of good governance and all-round development”, he said.

In Assam, development has gained ground after the BJP formed the government with new projects coming up one after another, he said while addressing a rally– Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikash, a flagship programme of BJP-led Central Government, in front of Rabindra Bhavan here.

During the Marxist regime, Tripura is lagging behind in the field of agriculture, education, healthcare and job opportunity, he said, adding that there was a time when most of the people didn’t know the North East.

“Now, the time has changed a lot. People of the country are very much aware about the existence of NE due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives”, he said.

“If everybody works together, the BJP will surely form the government in 2018 by ending a long Marxist regime. I do believe, this time regime change is waiting to happen in Tripura”, he added.