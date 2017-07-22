There was, however, no report of any untoward incident from any part of the State, according to police. Police personnel were deployed at key locations of the capital as a precautionary measure.

Markets, shopping malls remained open with public transport plying normally. Except some private educational institutions and SBI Itanagar branch, all other Government schools, colleges, offices and commercial establishments functioned normally.

Congress supporters tried to enforce the bandh by burning tyres. However, the security personnel removed the blazing tyres to clear the roads.

The district administration declared the bandh “illegal” and appealed to the people to go fearlessly about their normal routine life.