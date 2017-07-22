This time, the death toll due to flash floods and landslides in the Northeastern region has crossed 300 people, he said. Heavy monsoon rains, flash floods and landslides created havoc in Imphal, Guwahati, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. The two lifelines of Manipur, NH-2 and NH-37 are cut off completely, causing closure of movement of goods and passengers, the MP said.

Encroachment of natural water bodies in the valley areas in the name of modern development accompanied with shallow riverbeds appear to be some of the reasons for these flash floods, he observed. It is high time to have a dedicated flash flood management policy for the entire North East and Manipur in particular. Flash floods do come very fast, wreak havoc and disappear. “Hence, I urge upon the Union Government and the Ministries of Home Affairs and Water Resources to immediately intervene and help the States of the NE to mitigate the situation by immediately sanctioning adequate relief funds. Let us also immediately formulate a dedicated flash flood management policy for the entire NE region and Manipur in particular,” said Dr Meinya.