A CPI-M activist and a BJP supporter had a drunken brawl in the local market on Wednesday night following which CPI(M) and BJP supporters clashed in which three persons were injured, Dhalai SP Jal Singh Meena said.

On receipt of the news, a group of BJP activists started moving from Manu, about 10 km from here, to target the CPI(M) activists, the SP said.

The BJP supporters were resisted by a police contingent.

The BJP then clashed with the police and CPI-M activists present there, in which the officer-in-charge of Manu police station and a CPI-M activist were injured.

In another incident, a group of BJP activists attacked Babul Majumder, a school teacher, at Chhailengta injuring him seriously. Majumder, who was a CPI(M) supporter, succumbed to his injuries at hospital yesterday. – PTI