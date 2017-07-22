Meghalaya Govt flayed by rebel outfit

Correspondent

TURA, July 21 - After waiting for over two years for the government to live up to its promise of a rehabilitation package, the Achik Matgrik Elite Force (AMEF) has questioned the Meghalaya Government’s seriousness in living up to its promise of rehabilitation for those that have laid down arms. “Several rebel outfits have responded to the call of the government and had come forward to follow the path of peace. However, the government has not been sincere in living up to its promises to provide financial support to these organisations as was promised. The situation has forced us to think that the government is not committed to fulfill the promises and ensure sustained peace in A’chik (Garo Hills) land,” said the former AMEF chairman Sengjan Arengh.