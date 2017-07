Notorious thief nabbed

JALUKBARI, July 21 - Jalukbari police apprehended a notorious thief Abdul Hakim (20) from Phoolpahi Nagar, Jalukbari last night and recovered from him stolen items including two laptops, two computer monitors, six speakers, two mobile handsets etc. He was wanted in connection with various cases of theft in an around Jalukbari. A case has been registered at Jalukbari Police Outpost. Abdul was sent to jail today.