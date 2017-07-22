Fraud held

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 21 - Dispur police today arrested a fraud who published job advertisements in the name of government agencies and collected money from applicants. The accused has been identified as Sahir Ali (24) of Mukalmua. Dispur Police Station officer in-charge Himangshu Das told The Assam Tribune that Sahir had opened an online portal, Assam State Agro Fertilizer Society. “He had advertised for around 3,000 posts. From the applicants, he collected money ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 300 each,” Das said. Sahir owns a cyber café at Mukalmua.