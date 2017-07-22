A 20-member main committee was formed for the coming Assam Tribune Biswakarma Puja, 2017, which included Siba Prasad Deka, Dugdharam Kalita, Partha Pratim Hazarika, Nandaram Barman and Santanava Hazarika as advisors. Pranab Dutta Goswami and Debasish Sinha were re-elected president and general secretary respectively along with Khin Bahadur Sonar as assistant secretary and a host of conveners in different categories.

Earlier, Debasish Sinha briefed the gathering on the agenda and also presented the audited accounts of the Assam Tribune Biswakarma Puja, 2016. Upananda Das, Partha Pratim Hazarika, Munindra Deka, Santanava Hazarika, Nandaram Barman, Dugdharam Kalita and others spoke on the occasion and gave inputs for smooth functioning of the Puja. Pranab Dutta Goswami in his presidential address expected full cooperation from all the members of the Assam Tribune Group of Publications during the ensuing Puja.