GUWAHATI, July 21 - Foundation for Social Transformation (FST), a development support organisation based in Guwahati recently conducted an internship drive in the city.
Three students from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya and one student from the North Eastern Hill University successfully completed their internship.
Moreover, three interns from Bharti College, Ramjas College and Miranda House successfully completed their internship and were engaged in allied areas of community development, gender issues, art and culture, etc.