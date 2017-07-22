The pilgrims will be given an official farewell on July 23 at Haji Mushafirkhana, on the eve of the first flight to Medina. The reception committee is organising a programme where several dignitaries will be present including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and others. On that day the ‘Akhiri Duwa’ (final prayer) will be conducted by Hajrat Maulana Eyahya.

Altogether 4,472 pilgrims from five north-eastern states will visit Medina this year under the guidance of the Joint State Haj Committee and Northeast Haj Reception Committee.

Of them, the majority are from Assam – around 4,086. The rest are from Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya.

Haj Committee chairman Nekibur Zaman told The Assam Tribune said that the first batch of the pilgrims will leave Guwahati on July 24 for Medina. The journey will continue till July 31.