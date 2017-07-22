The dance workshop which was inaugurated today, will end on July 27. The participants will be trained by well-known Assamese film choreographer Sikandar in some dance forms like hip-hop, lyrical hip-hop, contemporary, semi classical, freestyle, locking popping, folk, etc.

The selected students will get an opportunity to work in music videos and upcoming films. The workshop will have some special guests like Ajoy Phukan, Tinku, Vivek, Siddhant, Alishmita and Devashri.