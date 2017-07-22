The Congress reaction came in the wake of assertions made by Sonowal on Wednesday that, despite suspension of the NEIIPP, Assam could secure an industrial investment of Rs 65,000 crore in one year of the BJP rule.

The APCC alleged that industrial investment in Assam came to a grinding halt once the NEIIPP 2007 was suspended by the Union government with effect from December 1, 2014. This suspension was revoked for just three months at the fag end of the policy period from December 2016 to March 2017 to enable Patanjali to get the benefits of the NEIIPP, it alleged.

Now the BJP government in the State is shamelessly trying to show the investment proposals made during the Congress period as those received during its rule, alleged the APCC.