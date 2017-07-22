“My email id has been hacked by some unscrupulous elements and mails sent seeking financial help. Avoid any such mail. Case being registered,” tweeted the Minister.

The Minister also posted on tweeter two e-mails sent from his account by the hackers, asking the recipient to make a wire transfer of Rs 2 lakh to a vendor in one of the mails.

“Can you make a wire transfer of Rs 2 lakh to a vendor which is for purchase as well as programme services and all supporting documents will be forwarded to you before the end of the week. I am in meeting now, we can communicate by mail…….,” the email said.

The mail also included the name and bank details of the ‘vendor’ based in Pune.

The Minister told The Assam Tribune that he would lodge a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

However, no complaint was lodged with the CID or Dispur Police Station by the Minister till the filing of this report.