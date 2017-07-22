



Dr M Angamuthu, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) said that two separate teams have been formed for this purpose.

While one of the teams will carry out the work from Jonali point to Sarabbhati, the other will be responsible for the stretch from Sarabbhati to the confluence of Bharalu and Brahmaputra at Bharalumukh.

“Bharalu is one of the most important natural channels which carries a large volume of rainwater from Guwahati city to the Brahmaputra. The carrying capacity of the river has been reduced in recent times due to heavy siltation and illegal encroachment alongside the river, restricting the free flow of water and thereby causing severe inundation of its catchment area. There is an immediate need for de-siltation of the Bharalu to remove the silt in order to increase its capacity to carry floodwater to avoid havoc and loss of life and property caused by urban flood in Guwahati,” said Dr Angamuthu.

He added that illegal encroachments on the bank of the Bharalu have hit dredging and de-silting work and hence removal of squatters is necessary. The GMC and City Police will assist the district administration in the exercise.