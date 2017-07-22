Talking to The Assam Tribune, top Army sources here pointed out that the fundamentalist forces have been trying to radicalize the youths in Jammu and Kashmir and such efforts can also be tried in other parts of the country. At the same time, some militant groups are also using the cyber space to motivate youths to join their fold. Sources said that only use of force cannot deal with such a situation and that is why a decision has been taken to counter the move of the fundamentalist forces and other militant groups by using the cyber space.

“The use of force and technology must go hand in hand to deal with the situation as the youths must be motivated not to join the anti-India groups and instead they should be encouraged work for nation building,” sources pointed out.

The Army is also of the view that proper integration of the remote areas of the Northeast is vital for removing the feeling of alienation from the minds of the youths. The militants are now taking advantage of the feeling of alienation to lure away youths of the region into their fold and this must be stopped. Stress should be given on education and employment opportunities for the youths of remote areas, sources added.

Army sources pointed out that a lot of infrastructure development works are going on in the Northeast, which is a positive sign. The Trans-Arunachal Highway is connecting the border state, while the Dhola-Sadiya bridge has also augmented connectivity with some remote parts of the region. New railway lines are also coming up in the Northeast that will help in integration of remote areas.

On the other hand, bringing in more youths from the region into the Armed forces will also help in improving the situation. The Army organized special coaching classes for the youths of Jammu and Kashmir so that they can prepare themselves to face the tests to get into the armed forces and the effort was a major success. The Army is now contemplating whether such a move can be launched in the Northeast.

“However, we feel that bringing more youths from remote areas into the Sainik Schools will be another option. We are setting up a new Sainik School in Arunachal Pradesh and apart from students of the border state, students from Assam, particularly those from the areas in the north bank of the river Brahmaputra, can also take advantage of the school,” sources added.

Meanwhile, on Kashmir situation, Army sources expressed the hope that the situation would improve soon as Army and other forces managed to foil a number of infiltration bids from Pakistan in recent times. On frequent incidents of stone pelting on forces, sources said, “the people now watch TV and perhaps copied such stone-pelting move from the incidents in the Middle East. But such incidents have come down and hopefully, the situation will improve soon.”

On Army’s support to Major Leetul Gogoi’s action of using a human shield to protect poll officials from a stone-pelting mob, Army sources said, “in the hindsight, someone can given ten ideas of how the situation could have been dealt with. But Gogoi had to take a decision promptly as he could not waste any time. If he had opened fire, at least ten persons could have been killed and we had information that there were armed militants in the area, who could have killed ten more to claim that 20 persons were killed by the Army. So the Army decided to back Gogoi.”