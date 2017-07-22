The shrill comments were made in an editorial by The Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party media group, which generally reflects the views of the ruling party.

The tabloid has unleashed a barrage of anti-India rhetoric in recent weeks amid tensions between the two countries.

“China cannot afford to ‘lose an inch’ of territory. This is the sacred wish and request of the Chinese people. The Chinese government will not breach the fundamental will of the people and the PLA will not let the Chinese people down,” it said.

The daily also accused External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of “lying” to Parliament to justify what it called India’s “trespass” in the Sikkim sector.

“She was lying to the parliament,” it said, referring to Swaraj’s assertion in Rajya Sabha that Indian troops had not encroached Chinese territory, and that all nations support India’s stand.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has not reacted to Swaraj’s comments.

“India’s invasion of Chinese territory is a plain fact,” it said, and claimed that India’s military strength is “far behind” that of China’s, the Global Times said.

“If the conflict between China and India escalates to the intensity where their row has to be resolved through military means, India will surely lose,” the editorial said.

Swaraj had also said in the Upper House that India is ready for talks with China if both sides first pull back their armies to end the tense standoff in the Sikkim sector. She stressed the need for a “peaceful resolution” of border issues. – PTI