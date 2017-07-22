“He shall hold his office for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier as per provision of Section 12 Sub-section 3&4 of the Cotton University Act, 2017,” according to the official order.

Presently, Prof Bhabesh Chandra Goswami is working as a Professor in the Department of Chemistry, Gauhati University and Director (in-charge), UGC-HRDC, Gauhati University.