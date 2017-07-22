STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, July 21 - Assam Governor and Chancellor of Cotton University Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Prof Bhabesh Chandra Goswami as the Vice Chancellor of Cotton University with effect from the date of taking over charge.
“He shall hold his office for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier as per provision of Section 12 Sub-section 3&4 of the Cotton University Act, 2017,” according to the official order.
Presently, Prof Bhabesh Chandra Goswami is working as a Professor in the Department of Chemistry, Gauhati University and Director (in-charge), UGC-HRDC, Gauhati University.