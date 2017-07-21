In a Lok Sabha reply to a question by RP Sharma, Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain said that a few representations have been received including a reference from Chief Minister, Assam on the revival of Tezpur (old) station. Dekargaon railway station is located at a distance of about seven kilometres from Tezpur town.

Dekargaon-Tezpur town, part of the metre gauge track, was not converted to broad gauge at the request of the then Assam Government. Reconnection of Tezpur town to Dekargaon has been mooted subsequently, Gohain said.