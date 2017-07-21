In this connection, a meeting was held at Borbaka M E School premises recently, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, Vonod Seshan and it was also attended by Joint Directorate of Health Services , Kamrup, District Veterinary Officer, Kamrup, Executive Engineer of PWD ( Roads), Guwahati , SDO (Sadar ),Guwahati and Circle Officer of North Guwahati.

Deputy Commissioner , Kamrup has informed that the Assam Government has already sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the 2017-2018 financial year for creation of model village clusters across the State. In this context, he appealed to the people of the Borbaka and Chandubi villages to identify the priority areas for carrying out developmental schemes.

It may be mentioned here that the WPT and BC Department has already earmarked four areas for developmental works.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked the officials present on the occasion to discuss with the concerned villagers about the required schemes and submit the same soon.

It may recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojna or a Model Village Scheme, a rural development scheme to be undertaken by the Members of the Parliament.

The scheme is aimed at helping the poor villagers so that they can become self-reliant in the field of agriculture.