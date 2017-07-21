The Lok Sabha MP has written to Gaadkari on Thursday complaining about the conditions of the NH 37 connecting Bokakhat to Tinsukia. It takes long time to cover the distance of 300 km. This is an important and busy highway and maintenance is nil. Every 50 metres there is a patch, which makes it difficult to drive.

The four-lanning of NH 15 is at a snail’s pace and work is being carried out since last three years. The NHIDCL has become a white elephant and its chairman and staff members are living in cosy office in Delhi.

The NH 15 from Baihata Chariali to Lakhimpur takes about 10-12 hours to cover a distance of 425 Km. The road is not fit to be called a NH, Sharma alleged, The MP urged the Minister to take immediate steps in this regard.