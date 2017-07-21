A team comprising the members of Village-Level Land Management and Conservation Committee, Panchayati Raj Institutions, Laat Mandal, Gaonburha, and Agriculture Field Assistants would carry out the exercise for proper assessment of the flood-affected areas.

“The main objective of the App called ‘Ban’ is to have access to the flood damages in a transparent and efficient manner. Public can also participate in the process by uploading this people-friendly App in their mobile phones. Details of the flood operations will also be easily available in the App such as list of flood damaged houses, details of crops damage information, details of GR/cattle fodder distribution, list of suppliers, rates, quantity, quality, list of beneficiaries, etc.,” Pankaj Chakravarty, ADC and SDO (Civil) in-charge, Kaliabor, told The Assam Tribune.

Area-wise teams of the government officials have rolled out the App in the flood-affected areas to assess the flood damages. The Aapp will help in the long-run to provide all necessary information before, during and the post-flood or any other disasters.

“Public can also upload photos and information offline or online as well. All the government officials engaged in the flood duty have been armed with this App which is proving to be a very handy one,” he said.