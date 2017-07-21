Felicitating the Hajjis going to Haj yatra at a function held on Wednesday, organised jointly by the Central committee of Bodoland People’s Party (BPF) and BTC Region Minority Cell at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar, Hagrama Mohilary wished a happy journey to them and said that the construction of the Bodoland Hajji Mushafir Khana (Haj House) in nearby areas of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati would start soon just after the identification of the land.

Mohilary also said that the BTC government is committed for the welfare of the minority community of the region. “I wish for a safe journey for the pilgrims from the BTC region and at the same time we will wait eagerly to receive them and I hope everybody will pray for peace and harmony of the BTC region as well as the State in Mecca,” Mohilary said.

On the occasion, BPF chief also handed over a cash of Rs 10,000 and kits to each pilgrims of BTC region from the party fund.

Alauddin Ali, president of BTC Region Minority Cell; Sultan Ali, secretary of BTC Region Minority Cell; Moulana Abdul Malek, other MLAs, EMs and MCLAs of BTC who were present on the occasion, appealed for universal brotherhood through the pilgrims.

It may be mentioned here that this year, altogether 100 pilgrims from BTC region will go for the holy trip in Saudi Arabia from Guwahati Airport on July 24 next.