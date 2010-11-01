Attending a block-level meeting with Swachhgrahi and officials of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department at Jonai SDO’s office on Tuesday, the DC verified physical achievements of the ongoing sanitary latrine construction in 15 gram panchayats under Jonai block. The DC was satisfied with cent per cent achievement in Dekapam and Simenchapori, while she appreciated the efforts of achieving above 90 per cent works in Rayang-Bijoypur, Misamara and Somkong panchayats.

The scheme, run under the Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan incorporated to Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), is being implemented by the Dhemaji division of PHE. The implementing agency has a target to construct as many as 75,127 individual household sanitary latrines/toilets out of which 11,209 are allotted to Jonai block. As such, the district so far has completed construction of 41,543 sanitary latrines since the fiscal year 2014-15.

The DC said that district administration was making all-out efforts to implement the SBM (G) scheme with success. She strictly directed the Swachhagrahi and monitoring PHE officials to ensure remarkable progress in the block within next two months.

“Construction of sanitary toilets is not only a hygienic practice, but it also an initiative of the Central Government to promote safety, dignity and health security of the women,” said the DC while adding that she is planning to make short movies in local (tribal) languages in order to motivate the rural people on the necessity of sanitary latrine/toilet.

Jonai SDO(C) Jadav Pegu in his address urged the Swachhagrahi to work as “messenger” of SBM schemes and motivate the community people to adopt hygienic practices such as use of sanitary toilets, safe drinking water and safe waste disposals.

On the occasion, the project consultant made an overview of panchayat-wise targets and physical achievements of sanitary latrine works of the block through power-point presentation. According to him, Jonai block has achieved an average of 70 per cent progress in the scheme and Simechapori GP under the block has been conferred prestigious Nirmal Gram Panchayat Award for the year 2010-11.

Presenting the ‘sanitation profile’ along with economic status of the targeted families, the consultant divulged that there were 39,233 households in the block as per 2012 baseline survey. The survey recorded 6,286 families belong to APL and it placed 32,947 families in BPL category. Thus, the number of families use sanitary latrine/toilet was recorded 23,044 while 13,552 families found to adopt open defecation.

Among others, Jonai Assistant Commissioner Sujata Gogoi, Circle Officer M Payeng, BDO of Jonai (MSTD) block D Pathak and PHE executive Engineer Nabajyoti Neog also attended the meeting.