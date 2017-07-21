

This is the first time that an Indian has been elected to the post of a president of a Danish as well as Scandinavian medical society. He has been working in the Interventional Radiology division of Aarhus University Hospital since 2008. He was also selected as the Chief Coordinator of the Nordic (Scandinavian) societies of Interventional Radiology comprising of societies from Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland in 2016, the first ever Indian to hold that post. In 2013, he became the first (and probably the only) Assamese to have acquired the degree of European Board of Interventional Radiology (EBIR).

Dr Arindam Bharadwaz is currently scientific committee member of European Society of Radiology (ESR) as well as of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE), again probably the first and only doctor from Assam to hold the posts. He passed MBBS and MD (Radiology) from Guwahati Medical College in 1994 and 1999 respectively.

He is the second son of Dr Prabin Chandra Sarma, ex-MP from Guwahati and Geeta Sarma, a pioneer of Goalpariya Lokageet and a retired school teacher.