He urged the district administration to keep a strict vigil on the overall flood situation and take appropriate actions. He also advised the disaster management cell to take all possible steps to prevent any adverse situation arising due to flood. A high-level meeting was organised in this connection at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner office in which the Chief Minister appealed to the officers to work as a team for the overall development of the district with proper implementation of the welfare schemes. “As the current wave of flood has affected the people to a large extent, we must carry out rescue operations on a war footing manner,” he said during the meeting with the senior officials.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the ASEB officials to inspect all the transmission lines so that no electrocution incident takes place. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner, Oinam Saran Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mugdha Jyoti Mahanta, MLAs of Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita and Sadia besides officers of the state government departments.

Though the overall flood situation in the district has shown improvement, yet the incessant rains have inundated low-lying areas namely, Guijan, Talap and Hatighuli, causing severe hardships for the people. The Dibru Saikhowa National Park and two forest villages, Laika and Dodhia have been completely inundated by flood waters.