Chief guest, Dr Abdus Saleque, Chief Scientist of Goat Research Station, 13th Mile today inaugurated the camp. He said that this camp would help the youngsters of the locality.

Two coaches from LNIPE will impart training to the youngsters. Dibyojyoti Medhi, adviser of the Dimoria AASU unit said that, “We have organised this camp to create an atmosphere of the game. It has been observed that not many youngsters here are much interested in this beautiful game.”