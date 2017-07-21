Semifinal line-up drawn in IPSC U-14 football



GUWAHATI, July 20 - The semifinal line-up has been drawn in the Indian Public Schools’ Conference (IPSC) U-14 Boys Football Tournament, being organised by the Miles Bronson Residential School (MBRS), Borjhar. Tomorrow, the first semifinal will be played between Sainik School, Goalpara and The Assam Valley School, Balipara and in the second semifinal MBRS will take on Modern School, Barakhamba Road. Quarterfinal results: Sainik School, Goalpara bt Sanskar Valley School, Bhopal 5-1; MBRS, Guwahati bt Scindia School, Gwalior 3-0; The Assam Valley School, Balipara bt Emerald Heights, Indore 2-1; Modern School, Barakhamba Road bt Yadvindra Public School 2-0.