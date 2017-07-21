The Assam Table Tennis Association and the Assam Badminton Association have recognised the tournaments where around 300 players in each event are expected to take part.

The badminton matches will get underway from July 22 and will feature 14 events which will be conducted for both boys and girls in U-10, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, men and women categories. The table tennis matches will also start on the same day at the Nihal Singh Thakur Indoor TT Hall. Altogether 12 events, from cadet to veteran, for both male and female will be held in the championship.

It was disclosed in a press conference here today by organising committee members Ankush Ranjan Das, Pradyut Bhuyan, Fr Pradip Ekka and ATTA secretary Tridib Duvarah.