In the finals played at the Dispur Parade Ground today, Senior Blue defeated Senior Yellow boys by 21 runs. In reply to Blue’s 153, Yellow were all out for 132.

In the other final, Junior Yellow boys defeated Junior Blue by the same margin of 21 runs. After scoring 88, the Yellow team bundled out Blue for a paltry 67.

Individual prize winners are: (Senior) Man-of-the-Final: Pankaj Rai, Best bowler: Dipjyoti Nath, Best wicket keeper: Ankit Singh, Best fielder: Pankaj Rai, Best all rounder: Romario Sharma, Promising players: Meet Rajkumar, Anchit Dutta, Arnab Bora, Man-of-the-tournament: Debashis Saikia. (Junior) Man-of-the-tournament: Kshitij Betse, Best bowler: Makoni, Best batsman: Ravi Sekh Tiwari, Best wicket keeper: Jyoti, Best fielder: Bastav, Best all rounder: Ravi Sekh Tiwari, Promising players: Hritish, Nishan, Arab; Player-of-the-tournament: Kshitij Betse.