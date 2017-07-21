At the All Assam Tennis Association complex in Chachal here today, Assam players did well and registered convincing victories. The singles finals will start at 8:30am tomorrow.

Semifinal results: (Girls U-12) 2nd seed Pari Singh (MH) bt 3rd Sweta Samanta (WB) 6-2, 6-1; Top seed Sidhi Kandelwal (GJ) bt 5th seed Madurima S Sawant (MH) 6-2, 6-1. (Boys U-12) Bhushan Haobam (MN) bt top seed Aayush P Bhat (KA) 6-3, 6-4 (Upset); 2nd seed Arunava Majumdar (WB) bt Jigyashman Hazarika (AS) 6-3, 6-3. (Girls U-14) 3rd seed Kristi Boro (AS) bt Karthika Vijay (TN) 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(2); 6th seed Ishika Chakma (AS) bt 7th seed Sidhi Khandelwal (GJ) 6-2, 6-2. (Boys U-14) Top seed Kritanta Sarma (AS) bt Arunava Majumdar (WB) 3-6, 6-1, 6-0; 6th seed Aayush P Bhatt (KA) bt Anchit Gogoi (AS) 6-3, 6-4. (Boys U-12 doubles) Mustafa Murtaza Raja (KA)/Satdeep Satheesh Nair (KA) bt Keshav Goel (WB)/ Prajal Prasana Tewari (MH) 6-1, 6-3; Harsh Fogat (DL)/Omaansh Choudhury (DL) bt Bhicky Sagolsem (MN)/ Manan Nath (AS) 6-1, 6-3. (Girls U-12 doubles) Ridhi Choudhury Poka (TS)/ Sweta Samanta (WB) bt Ananya Borthakur (AS)/Shivangini Talukdar (AS) 6-0, 6-2; Pari Singh (MH)/Khushi Sarma (MH) bt Kanishka Shree (KA)/Namrata Das (AS) 6-0, 6-1. (Girls U-14 doubles) Siddhi Khandelwal (GJ)/Hetvee Choudhury (GJ) bt Madhurima Sawant (MH)/Vaibhavi Saxena (KA) 6-3, 6-1.