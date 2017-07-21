A strong contingent of security forces landed at Khamthingbari where the blockade by supporters of Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) was on since July 10.

Soon after, prohibitory orders under Section-144 was imposed in and around Khamtingbari as part of precautionary measures. Officials then announced that the ongoing blockade should be withdrawn by 9 am.

“If blockade is not lifted, the administration will take appropriate measures to clear the road”, said an executive magistrate.

Soon after, IPFT president NC Debbarma addressed the party supporters stating, “The Central Government has accepted our demand – creation of Twipraland, which is victory for us. We hope the Centre will soon convene a tripartite meeting to push our demand.”

He warned, “If our demand is not fulfilled, then we will resume the agitation for Twipraland”. Later, the continuous road and rail blockade was withdrawn.

When contacted, the District Magistrate said the blockade has been withdrawn at 9 am today. “Traffic on the national highway will be normal by evening but it will take time to normalise the train service”, he added.

BJP State president Biplab Kumar Deb thanked Governor Tathagata Roy for his effective intervention which led to the withdrawal of the blockade programme of IPFT on the National Highway 44.