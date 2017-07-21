AG office upgraded

Staff Correspondent

SHILLONG, July 20 - The Office of the Accountant General (Audit) here in the Meghalaya State Capital has been upgraded to the Office of Principal Accountant General (Audit). The office carries out audits in the public sector and provides accounting services in the State in accordance with the Constitution, existing laws as well as best international practices. With the upgrade, senior official Stephen Hongray has assumed charge as Principal Accountant General (Audit) from last month.