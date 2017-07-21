Stating that the flood is still continuing and figures may go up, Principal Secretary (Relief and Disaster Management) MH Khan in an official memorandum to Union Home Ministry, has requested to sanction the revised figure of Rs 213.71 crore as damages.

According to the memorandum, 19 persons have lost their lives while nearly 85,226 hectares of agriculture land was affected. Other damages include 16,968 hectares of fish farms,19,095 houses, 421 government infrastructure including 128 schools, 43 bridges and 35 market sheds till July 15.

The State has been suffering from flash floods and landslides leading to flood at many places in May-end. It was followed by torrential rains till mid-June and the situation continued to worsen both in the hills and valley areas triggering landslides and sinking of highways. The State authority declared “State calamity” on July 3.