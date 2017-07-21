The Census brought out by Directorate of Economics & Statistics said altogether 1,624 agricultural establishments were recorded in its latest report in the State out of which 1,439 are in rural areas and 357 in urban areas.

While 2,876 persons are employed in the rural areas, 375 are engaged in urban areas out of a total of 3,233 persons employed in these establishments. From the census it emerges that forestry and logging are predominantly rural activity.

Employment wise livestock employs 59.45 per cent within the agricultural activities followed by forestry & logging.

Mon district has the highest number of employees engaged in forestry and logging.

Gender wise employment in establishments, the percentage in the agricultural activities is dominated by males (75.05 per cent), while females are 24.96 per cent. Comparatively, the share of female employment is more in the livestock sector with 31.43 per cent as against 68.57 for males.