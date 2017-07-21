TR Zeliang who was sworn in as Nagaland Chief Minister yesterday said he would prove his majority on the floor of the State Assembly tomorrow. He will also announce his Council of Ministers after winning the confidence of the House, he said.

Meanwhile, NPF Legislature Party chief whip Kiyanelie Peseyi issued a whip to all the 47 NPF legislators directing them to vote against if any motion is moved by Zeliang, who has been expelled from NPF, or if any motion is moved by anybody expressing confidence in the government headed by him during the special session of the Assembly on July 21.

The NPF legislators disobeying the whip/directions shall be liable to be disqualified in terms of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, Peseyi cautioned.

“Notwithstanding dissenting opinions that may be expressed by any member or members of the Government belonging to political parties other than the NPF, all NPF legislators shall and are hereby directed to vote against the motion if tabled by Zeliang expressing confidence of the House in the Government headed by him,” the whip said.

PTI adds: Dethroned Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu today alleged that the decision of Govoernor P B Acharya in dismissing his government and installing T R Zeliang as Chief Minister was “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Interacting with the media at his official residence here tonight, Liezietsu alleged, “The Governor dismissed my government without following any procedure and rules....It was illegal and unconstitutional.”

Recalling the sequence of events since June 8 leading to his dethroning yesterday, Liezietsu, who is the president of the ruling NPF, said that the dissident MLAs had staked claim to form the new government from Kaziranga in Assam.

The court had stated that the Governor should exercise his mind on the matter, he pointed out, but the Governor might not have got time to do so as by 6 pm the same night he wrote to him asking to prove my majority by 9.30 am the next morning.

He said that he wrote back to the Governor requesting that it was not possible as his supporting legislators were not in station due to personal engagements and therefore kindly consider another date for the floor test.

Liezietsu also alleged that the Governor did not reply back to his request but the next morning without informing him about any further decision, they went ahead with the Assembly proceedings.

On the floor test tomorrow, Liezietsu said, “A whip has been issued to all NPF legislators in the Assembly to vote against the motion moved by Zeliang”. He said that anybody voting against the whip would be dealt with as per the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.