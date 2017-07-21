

Lt Gen DS Ahuja, General Officer Commanding, 101 Area handing over a cheque of Rs 75 lakh as terminal benefits to the parents of late Major David Manlun in Shillong on Thursday. – UB Photos Lt Gen DS Ahuja, General Officer Commanding, 101 Area handing over a cheque of Rs 75 lakh as terminal benefits to the parents of late Major David Manlun in Shillong on Thursday. – UB Photos

Handing the cheque to Major David’s mother Mamnuamniang Manlum and father M Khamzalam at their residence here, General Officer Commanding 101 Area Lt Gen DS Ahuja said Major Manlum demonstrated “exemplary courage” while fighting terrorists. “I salute him. The life of late Major Manlum can’t be quantified in monetary terms. It is priceless,” he stated.

Major Manlum attained martyrdom last month during an encounter with ULFA, NSCN (K) at Lappa in Nagaland’s Mon district, which is close to the Myanmar border. During the encounter four Ulfa cadres were killed. Three soldiers were also wounded. Major Manlum was from 164 Territorial Army and was about to join the NSG.

“I am proud of my son. He is my hero and would always be around with us,” Major Manlum’s mother said. She believes that her son’s sacrifice would encourage others from the region to join the Indian army and defend it to ensure peace in the country.

Present on the occasion were other family members of the Manlum family including his elder brother Jimmy K Lal, who is also in the army and his younger brother, Siampu Manlum, who is aspiring to join the Indian Army. Major Manlum’s father was also in the Indian Army.

The Army has informed that the Central Government would be providing another Rs 40-50 lakh as ex-gratia to the family. The State Government would further provide an assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh to the family.